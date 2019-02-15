Three Louisiana students appointed to U.S. military academies

(WAFB) - Three students from Louisiana have been appointed to U.S. military academies.
Senator John Kennedy announced the appointments Friday, Feb. 15.
Gabriella “Gabby” Berger of Mandeville and Annabel Avery Powers of New Orleans have been appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy and Michael Cooper Roddy of Clinton has been appointed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. A limited number of students are appointed each year.
Sen. Kennedy nominated these three students and offered up his congratulations Friday.
“I am so proud of Gabby, Annabel, and Michael for wanting to serve this great country. They are outstanding students and smart as a whip. They are among the brightest young minds in Louisiana. The Naval Academy and West Point will be lucky to get them,” Kennedy said.
Academies review all nominations before narrowing down their list to offer appointments. For more about the nomination process, click here.
Berger is the daughter of Walter and Amy Berger. She attends Mandeville High School and has a 4.17 GPA.
Powers is the daughter of Bradford and Dolores Powers. She goes to Lusher Charter School and is in the top 5 percent of her class.
Roddy is the son of Knight and Kevin Roddy. He is home schooled and earned a 33 on the ACT.
