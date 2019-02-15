SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Deputies searching for murder suspect in Lutcher

lutc
LUTCHER, LA (WAFB) - The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for the man they believe shot and killed someone at the Brooks Apartments in Lutcher.
Officials say on Feb. 11 around 10:20 p.m., deputies were called out to the Brooks Apartments about shots fired. When they got there, deputies found a man lying outside near parked cars suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, identified as Destin Smith, 22, of Gramercy, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Detectives are trying to identify the individual in the following photos and video. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-7867 or the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-562-2200.
