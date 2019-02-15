Southern University alum named as 2019 ‘Face of America’

(WAFB) - A Louisiana woman was titled as the NBP Cosmetics’ 2019 “Face of America.”
The Face of America national competition is an annual contest that selects winners through online voting.
After a month of voting, NBP Cosmetics announced on January 21 that Lahoma Richardson, a Southern University alumni and Alexandria resident, as the 2019 winner. Richardson is also a 21-year deputy of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Richardson said she has always wanted to be a model, but put her dreams on hold. She registered for the modeling contest and was the only Louisiana resident out of 50 contestants.
NBP Cosmetics will promote Richardson in the sponsored company’s National Model Search Campaign.
