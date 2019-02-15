3 Baton Rouge area schools win grants from POWERADE’s Power Your School program to support athletics

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Three schools in Baton Rouge have won grand prizes from POWERADE’s Power Your School program to support athletics.
For the seventh year now, POWERADE is doing its Power Your School program, in which student athletes and their coaches submit videos and essays demonstrating their school’s needs. Winning schools receive anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000 to preserve playing fields.
“This program is extremely important for POWERADE. We want to use our platform to power teens and the things that are important to them. Last year was a fantastic start and this year is going to be better! We are in awe of high school athletes through the Power Your School program, POWERADE is committed in helping them on their journeys,” said Julie Siwemuke, senior brand manager for POWERADE.
POWERADE will award $220,000 in athletic grants to 54 high schools in Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, three schools received the grand prize of $10,000.
The winning schools are Port Allen High, Mentorship STEAM Academy, and one more school that has not yet been announced.
