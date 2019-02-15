Restore LA Task Force to redirect funds for housing needs of 2016 flooding victims

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On Friday, Feb. 15, the Restore Louisiana Task Force met and got the process started to redirect funds toward housing needs for victims of the August 2016 flooding.
Governor John Bel Edwards also spoke up about the ongoing frustration over the duplication of benefits issue. He says he understands those concerns.
“The progress has not been fast enough for everyone, including us, and many homeowners remain rightfully frustrated. Still, we can’t overlook the fact that this program has assisted thousands of families and individuals in the rebuilding efforts, and for that, we are grateful,” Edwards said.
Back in December of 2018, FEMA sent a letter to the governor saying the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) needed to provide more guidance on how to move past the duplication of benefits problem.
