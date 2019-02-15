Random act of kindness: local woman has prescription paid for by stranger

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - In today’s fast paced-society, a kind act, here or there, is sometimes easily forgotten.
However, one local woman is making sure the good Samaritan who helped her in her time of need doesn’t go unnoticed.
“It meant a lot to me, it meant a lot to me," Natalie Stokes said.
It happened Jan. 28 at Walgreens in Moss Bluff. Natalie Stokes was checking out at the pharmacy when she realized she didn’t have enough money to pay for her medicine.
The disappointment of not being able to afford her prescription didn’t last long for Natalie; that’s when she says the woman behind her in line picked up the tab.
“I wasn’t even thinking that I didn’t have the money for my medicine. I told the pharmacist, the most expensive one just put that back and I’ll come back later to get my medicine," Stokes said.
Fortunately, she didn’t have to come back, Natalie, who has been having a rough start to the year after losing her last living sibling, said the kind act came at the perfect time.
“We didn’t know what to do cause she had no life insurance policy; just everything was piling up,” Stokes said. “It was just a blessing. I felt like my sister was still looking over me, through her.”
Natalie’s daughter, Christina, took to Facebook and posted a message thanking the good Samaritan and asking for help to find the person. More than 800 people saw the post on Facebook. Natalie said she was overwhelmed by the reaction and the number of people it inspired.
“There are people out there that are kind. Just like there are people out there that do wrong, we need to focus on the ones that do right,” Stokes said.
It’s surely an act of kindness she says she’ll never forget.
“God bless you. God blessed you 'cause you blessed me that day. I really needed it," Stokes said.
