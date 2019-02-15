Pelicans part ways with GM Dell Demps to deal with Anthony Davis trade fiasco

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Pelicans have decided to part ways with their General Manager, according to sources with New Orleans.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the move.
The move comes after several rocky seasons under Dell Demps leadership, including Anthony Davis’ trade fiasco.
Ownership told Wojnarowski that they were “livid with an injured Anthony Davis leaving arena during Thursday night’s game, sources.”
Gayle Benson wants an overhaul of the Pelicans and a new general manager to see Davis’ trade through, Wojnarowski said. The plan with a new general manager would be “continuing to push back on Anthony Davis preferred trade destinations if they don’t make sense for the Pels,” Wojnarowski reported.
Under Demps’ leadership, The Pelicans are 292 and 367. His career started in New Orleans in 2010.
Sources said the team already has replacements for Demps in mind.
Ownership also told ESPN that they are happy with coach Alvin Gentry and his staff. They “believe players are largely responding in what’s been a tumultuous stretch.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.