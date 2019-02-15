NOPD: Party bus rider wanted for vicious tourist attack

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have issued an arrest warrant for a teenager allegedly involved in a brutal attack on tourists from Colorado.
Officers were called to Canal St. and St. Charles Ave. around 2:20 a.m. after a caller reported a fight in the area.
Officers discovered a man bleeding from the mouth being treated by EMS. A friend of the victim told officers their group left their hotel and immediately saw the bus with several passengers hanging out the window and yelling obscenities at a homeless woman. The victim’s group then reportedly confronted the passengers on the bus about the remarks they were making.
Several individuals allegedly exited the bus and began yelling at the victim’s group, police said.
One of those people, identified as Mark Hunter, 19, is now wanted for battery in connection with the attack.
The victim’s group reportedly began walking away when one of the individuals from the bus allegedly punched him from the rear on the right side of his face and knocked him unconscious.
One member of the group called 911 as an assault reportedly began on a second victim.
Officers located the bus at the intersection of Canal and North Rampart streets, but discovered that the individuals who had confronted the victim's group had reportedly left the bus after it was stopped at another location, police said.
The NOPD identified Hunter as the suspect who allegedly attacked the victim. An arrest warrant was filed and approved for Hunter on a charge of second-degree battery.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Mark Gregory Hunter is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
