LSU offers one-year MBA program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A new master’s business program at LSU where students can earn an MBA in less than a year will launch this summer.
The LSU Flores MBA Program is geared toward students who have an undergraduate business degree from an accredited institution. Students will be able to complete their MBA in 11 months. The MBA format is a 36-credit hour, cohort-based program that begins every June.
Much of the core curriculum in waived, and lets students focus on more specific career paths and interests. Each semester has two, eight-week modules with up to three courses. The program has a “pre-MBA” semester that includes a foundations course, as well as a course on professional development and communication.
To learn more, visit http://lsu.edu/business/mba
