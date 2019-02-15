LSU looks to avoid ‘trap game’ at Georgia

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tiger fans are still talking about LSU’s win against No. 5 Kentucky, but will Saturday’s game against Georgia be a dreaded ‘trap game’?
To say Georgia (10-14, 1-10) is struggling in conference play would be quite an understatement. The Bulldogs have lost five games in a row and nine of their last 10 games. Their lone SEC win came against Vanderbilt, 82-63, on Jan. 9.
Sophomore forwards Nicolas Claxton and Rayshaun Hammonds lead UGA’s scoring attack.
Claxton is without a doubt the Bulldog to keep an eye on.
He leads the team in scoring with 12.3 points per game, in rebounding with 9.1 per contest, in blocks with 60, in steals with 30 and assists with 48 on the season.
Hammonds averages 12.2 a game and is second on the team in rebounding with 6.3 a game.
No. 19 LSU (20-4, 10-1), winners of 13 of their last 14 games, is one game behind Tennessee in the SEC standings and a game ahead of Kentucky.
The Tigers, behind the play of Tremont Waters and Naz Reid knocked off the No. 5 Wildcats 73-71, on Kavell Bigby-Williams’ tip-in at the buzzer to stay within striking range of league leading Tennessee.
Waters continues to lead the Tigers in scoring with 15.7 points per game, followed by Reid (13.8), Skylar Mays (13.3) and Javonte Smart (10.1).
Tipoff between LSU and UGA is set for 6 p.m. and the game will air on the SEC Network.
