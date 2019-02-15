LSU head coach Will Wade recaps upset win over No. 5 Kentucky, previews game against Georgia

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Will Wade spoke Friday afternoon, the first time since the No. 19 Tigers upset the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats, 73-71, in Lexington, KY, on February 12.
Wade isn’t concerned about all the national talk pertaining to the Tigers’ final shot against the Wildcats.
“We won; I don’t care,” Wade said.
Buzz for the Tigers had been building before the incredible tip-in buzzer-beater over Kentucky, but now fans are at a fever pitch.
It was the first time in nearly 40 years that the LSU basketball team had defeated a top five team on the road.
Wade also previewed LSU’s upcoming matchup against another SEC opponent, the unranked Georgia Bulldogs, in Athens, GA, on Saturday.
LSU’s next home game will be at 6 p.m. on February 20, when the Tigers will host another SEC opponent, the unranked Florida Gators.
