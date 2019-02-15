LSU gymnastics wins GymQuarters Invitational in Missouri

Information provided by LSU Sports
ST. CHARLES, MO - The fifth-ranked LSU gymnastics team put up a strong team road score of 197.250 to take down No. 4 Utah, No. 15 Missouri and No. 26 Stanford at the GymQuarters Mardi Gras Invitational Friday night at the Family Arena.
The Tigers improved to 6-3 on the season with the three victories. Utah finished with a score of 197.075, Missouri scored a 196.475 and Stanford rounded out the group with a 195.850.
Senior Sarah Finnegan, one of the nation’s top gymnasts, took home four event titles in her home state. Finnegan won the all-around title with a 39.650 and also took titles on vault with a 9.95 and bars and floor with scores of 9.925.
“The momentum really carried us to a strong night,” LSU head coach D-D Breaux said. “I was most proud of our floor team tonight that really rebounded from last week. The kids showed a lot of pride tonight. We’ll now go home and rest and prepare for another meet on Sunday."
LSU returns home for the second meet of its double weekend. The Tigers will take on No. 15 Missouri at 2:30 p.m. Sunday inside the PMAC.