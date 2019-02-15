LSU gymnastics travels to Missouri

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The fifth-ranked LSU gymnastics team will begin a stretch of three meets in just eight days. A full weekend of competition at the GymQuarters Mardi Gras Invitational at 6:35 p.m. Friday inside St. Charles Family Arena in Missouri.
LSU will go up against three top-25 teams with No. 4 Utah, No. 15 Missouri and No. 26 Stanford also at the four-team podium meet. The squad will then return home to face Missouri at 2:30 p.m. Sunday inside the Maravich Center.
This meet will mark the first time the Tigers have competed on podium this season. The only way to watch the meet is through Flogymnastics.com, but fans must have a subscription to the service. However, fans are encouraged to follow LSU Gymnastics on Twitter and Facebook for updates from the meet.
The Tigers are ranked second in the meet and will follow a different rotation than usual. The squad will start off on bars, then follow with beam, floor, and vault.
“This is another important meet, just like each one is, and it is an opportunity to put together a consistent performance and ultimately a solid score on the road,” head coach D-D Breaux said.
Don’t forget to watch 9News at 10 for a full recap from the meet.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.