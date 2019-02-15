LSU administrators put on leave following alleged extreme DKE hazing incidents

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Several LSU administrators have been placed on leave while the school conducts an investigation into hazing following the arrest of nine Delta Kappa Epsilon members.
The nine members are accused of conducting heinous hazing rituals on pledges, including urinating on them, forcing them to hold painful stretching positions for hours at a time, and making them lie down on broken glass.
LSU President F. King Alexander released the following statement Friday, Feb. 15:
"We are making important cultural changes, and remain committed to weeding out dangerous behavior in our student organizations. Hazing will not be tolerated on our campus. It is a criminal activity that destroys lives. We have taken aggressive steps toward eradicating this destructive element from our campus, and you are witnessing some of the fallout from our continued pursuit of a better, stronger campus culture for our students.
As part of our ongoing battle against hazing, nine members of the DKE fraternity were arrested yesterday. Today, we received an allegation regarding the reaction of some administrators after hearing a rumor regarding the DKE chapter, and they have been placed on leave while we investigate this situation.
Individuals with knowledge about such activities taking place must share that information so that the appropriate steps can be taken to protect our students. Students, faculty and staff must continue to work together so that we can once and for all rid our organizations of this toxic and illegal behavior."
At this time, it’s unclear how many administrators have been placed on leave.
