Juveniles arrested after trying to set house on fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A juvenile was arrested after authorities say he and another juvenile tried to set a house on fire.
A fire was reported to a vacant house at 1827 Arizona Street on February 3. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department learned the juvenile poured gasoline in two locations in the house, before igniting the gas with a cigarette lighter.
A neighbor near the burning home identified one of the juveniles running from the fire. Authorities found a juvenile who admitted to setting the fire with the help of another juvenile.
Both of them were arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated arson and criminal trespass.
