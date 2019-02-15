Girls’ basketball teams face off in first round of playoffs

Amite put up 92 points against Franklin’s 39 to move on to the next round of the playoffs. Albany had 90 to 47 scored by Jennings, as the Lady Hornets stay alive in Class 3A. Doyle also advanced behind a 58-15 win over Jeanerette. Holden had no trouble in its 66-33 victory over Negreet. White Castle advanced with a 62-30 win over LaSalle.