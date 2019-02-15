Girls’ basketball teams face off in first round of playoffs

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Several girls’ basketball teams from the Baton Rouge area competed in the first round of the playoffs Thursday night.
Port Allen Lady had a fourth quarter lead at home, but could not hold on to it against the Independence and suffered a 53-49 loss. The No. 14 Lady Pelicans finished the game with only eight healthy players and fell to the No. 19 Lady Tigers in first round of Class 2A playoffs.
In Walker, the No. 2 seed in 5A played its first game ever in the brand new gym on campus, hosting No. 31-seed Destrehan. The Lady Wildcats dominated in an 81-33 win. Tiara Young had 40 points in the game. She has signed with LSU.
Right down the road in Denham Springs, two local 5A powers collided as the Lady Jackets hosted the Lady Broncos of Zachary. The home team advanced with a 55-41 win.
Amite put up 92 points against Franklin’s 39 to move on to the next round of the playoffs. Albany had 90 to 47 scored by Jennings, as the Lady Hornets stay alive in Class 3A. Doyle also advanced behind a 58-15 win over Jeanerette. Holden had no trouble in its 66-33 victory over Negreet. White Castle advanced with a 62-30 win over LaSalle.
St. Michael blew out Sacred Heart (New Orleans), 57-7. East Ascension rolled over New Iberia, 58-29. Glen Oaks got the 58-35 win over Brusly.
Thibodaux got by Live Oak, 57-46. Plaquemine edged out Edna Karr, 43-40.
