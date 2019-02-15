FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog, lights showers anticipated Friday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Friday morning will deliver a pair of possible weather issues: patchy fog and isolated, light showers.
Otherwise, the warm-up continues with a morning start in the upper 50s, followed by afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday looks to be a rather similar day, with isolated showers and highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances inch up to about 40 percent by Sunday, but I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans.
Even better rain chances are expected through much of next week as a cold front moves into the region and stall. We’ll go with a 60 to 70 percent chance of showers and t-storms daily from Monday through Thursday, with only slightly lower rain chances by the end of the week. The early outlook suggests we could see anywhere from 1″ to 3″ of rain over the next seven days, with the highest totals falling to our north.
