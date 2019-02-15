FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild temps, spotty showers expected for weekend

It has been a relatively dry first six weeks of 2019. Some WAFB communities have received less than half their normal rainfall since January 1. However, it looks like Mother Nature may be getting ready to make up for much of the recent shortage over the next seven days. A cold front will slide into the lower Mississippi Valley Sunday and then stall. The current thinking is the front will meander near and along the Louisiana coast for the better part of next week. At the same time, an upper-level trough is expected to set up to our west. That pattern will bring impulses of rain over the WAFB region throughout the week.