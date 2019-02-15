FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild temps, spotty showers expected for weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We spent Friday under the clouds with a few light passing showers during the day. We could still see a few sprinkles through the evening, so if you are heading out for LSU baseball or maybe dinner and a movie, you may want to grab the rain jacket just in case.
Temperatures will stay on the mild side through the night, with low 60s for Saturday’s sunrise in Baton Rouge. Clouds will remain through the morning, with pockets of fog and isolated light showers to start the day. Set rain chances at 20 percent for Saturday. We can’t rule out spotty showers here and there throughout the day. Highs will climb to around 70° or so for the afternoon even under a persistent cloud deck.
Sunday looks wetter, with scattered rains expected during the day. Once again, we are not concerned about active or severe storms, but be ready for passing showers as the day progresses. Highs Sunday will reach to the low to mid 70s for many WAFB neighborhoods.
It has been a relatively dry first six weeks of 2019. Some WAFB communities have received less than half their normal rainfall since January 1. However, it looks like Mother Nature may be getting ready to make up for much of the recent shortage over the next seven days. A cold front will slide into the lower Mississippi Valley Sunday and then stall. The current thinking is the front will meander near and along the Louisiana coast for the better part of next week. At the same time, an upper-level trough is expected to set up to our west. That pattern will bring impulses of rain over the WAFB region throughout the week.
Daily rain probabilities will run from 50 to 80 percent from Monday through Friday. Much of the WAFB viewing area could see anywhere from 2” to 4” of rain over the next seven days.
Temperatures will remain mild by February standards through the wet spell. In fact, the latest First Alert Forecast keeps temperatures above 50° through the next ten days, with many days climbing into the 70s for the afternoon.
