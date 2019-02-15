FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated light showers this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - So far, it’s been a quiet Friday morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, and we only expect to see very isolated light showers develop during the rest of the afternoon and evening hours!
Plus, the latest in a series of extreme temperature changes – from morning lows in the 30s earlier this week, to a morning start today in the lower 60s (within only a few degrees of the normal HIGH for mid-February)! Expect more clouds than not for the rest of your day, still a bit on the breezy side (southerly winds 5 to 15 mph); a high of 74 degrees. Overnight, watch for areas of patchy fog; otherwise quite mild, a low in the lower 60s – tomorrow, a sun/cloud mix, only a 20 percent coverage of showers – nice for mid-February, a high of 75 degrees! By Sunday, get the umbrellas ready – again – a 40 percent coverage; increasing to 50 percent on Presidents’ Day Monday. And, it looks as if a warm, humid and unstable airmass (with several periods of showers and thunderstorms) may well persist through the entirety of next week, while temperatures trend warmer than normal for February!
