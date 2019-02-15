FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated light showers this afternoon

Plus, the latest in a series of extreme temperature changes – from morning lows in the 30s earlier this week, to a morning start today in the lower 60s (within only a few degrees of the normal HIGH for mid-February)! Expect more clouds than not for the rest of your day, still a bit on the breezy side (southerly winds 5 to 15 mph); a high of 74 degrees. Overnight, watch for areas of patchy fog; otherwise quite mild, a low in the lower 60s – tomorrow, a sun/cloud mix, only a 20 percent coverage of showers – nice for mid-February, a high of 75 degrees! By Sunday, get the umbrellas ready – again – a 40 percent coverage; increasing to 50 percent on Presidents’ Day Monday. And, it looks as if a warm, humid and unstable airmass (with several periods of showers and thunderstorms) may well persist through the entirety of next week, while temperatures trend warmer than normal for February!