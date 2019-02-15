EBRSO says goodbye to K-9 Jumma

By Amanda Lindsley | February 15, 2019 at 7:53 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 7:53 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to K-9 Jumma on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Jumma passed away during emergency surgery to remove a tumor on her spleen. Jumma and her partner, Sgt. Jess Hale, patrolled the streets for 11 years. The pair was responsible for seizing millions of dollars worth of dangerous drugs, drug money and arresting “some of the most violent and dangerous people.”

Posted by East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office on Friday, February 15, 2019

“She taught me about dedication, compassion and unconditional love. She loved going to schools to socialize with the kids. She routinely competed against K9’s from all over this land and was nationally recognized as one of the best Narcotic Detection K9’s in the country. " Sgt. Hale wrote in the post.

Job well done, rest easy.

