Duplantis, Cabrera blast No. 1 LSU to 12-7 win over ULM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU fell behind early in the 2019 season against UL-Monroe in Alex Box Stadium, but home runs from Daniel Cabrera and Antoine Duplantis, including a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Tigers the 12-7 win Friday night.
The pair combined for a total of four home runs. Each had two dingers in the game. The big at-bats resulted in 11 runs for the Tigers.
“Daniel Cabrera was carrying the team on his back for the first five or six innings,” said head coach Paul Mainieri. “Then, Antoine came through with a big home run in the seventh and we had the huge rally in the eighth highlighted by Antoine’s grand slam.”
Cabrera’s two home runs in a game and five RBI were both career highs. It was the first multi-home run game for senior Duplantis. His grand slam in the bottom of the eighth was the second of his career.
“It was a hard-fought win. I told our guys after the game that these are the types of games you’re going to have in an NCAA regional. ULM played very well tonight and gave us all we could handle," Mainieri added.
Devin Fontenot picked up the win for the Tigers after throwing one inning and allowing two runs on two hits. He had one strike out.
Zack Hess started the game and pitched 3.2 innings. He gave up five runs on six hits. He struck out four batters and walked two others.
Mainieri said Hess was having a hard time with his slider. Hess said Alex Box Stadium sounded like Tiger Stadium all night.
For the first time since 2017, Eric Walker stepped on the mound for LSU. He gave up one hit in 2.1 innings, striking out two Warhawk batters.
The paid attendance for the game was 12,404.
LSU will face Army at 2 p.m. Saturday and Air Force at 3 p.m. Sunday.
