Conn’s HomePlus to open second Baton Rouge store, expanding in state

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Conn’s HomePlus is set to open its second store in Baton Rouge as the home furniture company continues to expand in the state.
After opening its third New Orleans store on Friday, the Houston-based furniture company will open the store located in the Seigen Marketplace on Saturday. The second store comes 20 years after the company opened its first location on Airline Highway. Last October, Conn’s issued a permit to remodel the former Toys R’ Us location.
The recent openings exhibits the company growing its brand in Louisiana. Conn’s will continue to expand in Slidell and Metairie in late June.
Conn’s HomePlus operates more than 120 retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The company brings in more than $1 billion in revenue and more than 4,500 employees across the southern United States. Its stores sells furniture, mattresses, appliances, electronics and home office products.
