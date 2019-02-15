1 arrested, 2 wanted for vehicle burglaries in Wooddale area

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for two of three people who were reportedly involved in several vehicle burglaries in the Wooddale area.
The burglaries took place between Jan. 4 and 28. The three suspects reportedly robbed unlocked cars in the Wooddale area.
One of the suspects, Miquel Taylor, 22, has already been arrested for his alleged involvement. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Jan. 28 on eight counts of simple burglary, theft of a firearm, auto burglary over $200, and no driver’s license.
Anyone with information on the other two who are wanted is asked to call BRPD’s Burglary Division at 225-389-3824 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
