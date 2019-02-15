5 arrested after LA authorities seize THC-filled pens and drug-infused candies in $600k+ drug bust

APSO drug bust
February 15, 2019 at 1:02 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 1:47 PM

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Five people are now behind bars and over a half a million dollars worth of drugs are off the streets, according to law enforcement agencies from multiple parishes.

Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office held a joint news conference Friday morning with the Gonzales Police Department and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office to discuss the major drug bust.

Law enforcement seized three and a half pounds of marijuana, and over 700 THC-filled pens along with drug-infused candies.

The suspects are being charged with drug possession and distribution, as well as illegal carrying of weapons and firearms.

ELYMAS GREER, 21

  • 3 counts possession with intent to distribute schedule I
  • 3 counts illegal carrying of weapons
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • BOND: $1.2 million

MASON NICKENS, 20

  • 3 counts possession with intent to distribute schedule I
  • 3 counts illegal carrying of weapons
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Bond set at $900,000

SAMSPON NGUYEN, 22

  • 3 counts possession with intent to distribute schedule I
  • 3 counts illegal carrying of weapons
  • 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Bond set at $1.2 million

CRAIG HOLLAND, 49

  • Posession with intent to distribute schedule I
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Bond set at $150,000

PATRICK VANLANGENDONCK, 44

  • 4 counts possession with intent to distribute schedule I
  • 3 counts illegal carrying of weapons
  • 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Bond set at $1.2 million

The investigation continues as authorities determine whether more suspects are connected to the case.

This is a developing news story. We will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.