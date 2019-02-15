5 arrested after LA authorities seize THC-filled pens and drug-infused candies in $600k+ drug bust

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Five people are now behind bars and over a half a million dollars worth of drugs are off the streets, according to law enforcement agencies from multiple parishes.
Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office held a joint news conference Friday morning with the Gonzales Police Department and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office to discuss the major drug bust.
Law enforcement seized three and a half pounds of marijuana, and over 700 THC-filled pens along with drug-infused candies.
The suspects are being charged with drug possession and distribution, as well as illegal carrying of weapons and firearms.
ELYMAS GREER, 21
- 3 counts possession with intent to distribute schedule I
- 3 counts illegal carrying of weapons
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- BOND: $1.2 million
MASON NICKENS, 20
- 3 counts possession with intent to distribute schedule I
- 3 counts illegal carrying of weapons
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Bond set at $900,000
SAMSPON NGUYEN, 22
- 3 counts possession with intent to distribute schedule I
- 3 counts illegal carrying of weapons
- 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia
- Bond set at $1.2 million
CRAIG HOLLAND, 49
- Posession with intent to distribute schedule I
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Bond set at $150,000
PATRICK VANLANGENDONCK, 44
- 4 counts possession with intent to distribute schedule I
- 3 counts illegal carrying of weapons
- 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia
- Bond set at $1.2 million
The investigation continues as authorities determine whether more suspects are connected to the case.
This is a developing news story. We will update this story when more information is available.
