Alternative way of viewing WAFB for viewers in Acadiana region

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An error that caused a television coverage conflict in the Acadiana region is being resolved, but it’s left some fans of WAFB 9News seeking an alternative way of viewing. Thankfully, there are ways to keep Louisiana’s News Channel streaming no matter where you’re located.
WAFB is a CBS affiliate that services the Baton Rouge metro area. Some television viewers in Lafayette and the surrounding areas have been able to watch WAFB rather than KLFY, which is the CBS affiliate for that region. That is an error that is being corrected by television providers such as Cox Communications.
If you are one of the many impacted by this change, you can still watch WAFB News via an online streaming service. All you have to do is download the WAFB 9News app for Roku or Amazon Fire. CLICK HERE for more information on how to download.
If you do not have a smart TV or tablet, but do have a smart phone, you can also watch the broadcast live via the WAFB mobile app.
