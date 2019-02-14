Woman’s Center for Wellness becomes certified medical fitness facility

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Woman’s Center for Wellness is now the only fitness center in the state of Louisiana to be certified through the Medical Fitness Association (MFA).
“We’re really excited about what this certification means, not only for us, but for the community and the people we serve,” said Brooke Coogan, director of Woman’s Center for Wellness. “We’re just so proud of our staff and all the work they did to get this.”
It took 15 months to gain the certification. Two examiners came to review the policies, facilities, staffing, and programs implemented through Woman’s Center for Wellness, to make sure they met all the MFA standards during on-site visits.
WOMAN’S CENTER FOR WELLNESS
- Woman’s Hospital facility
- Offers exercise, therapy, nutrition, and spa services
- To schedule a consult, call: 225-924-8300
The MFA certification recognizes facilities that feature the professional expertise and programming necessary to safely and effectively provide medical exercise and promote health and wellness.
Woman’s Center for Wellness has implemented programs to serve prenatal and postnatal women, cancer survivors, those suffering with arthritis, and those at-risk for developing diabetes.
“We’re able to facilitate a program just for them,” said Coogan. “We have a wellness navigator in house that helps to facilitate people moving from fitness to medical exercise, to our physical therapy and occupational therapy programs, and we have nutrition services that mix in with all of those.”
Woman’s Center for Wellness has Fit for Birth certified fitness specialists that offer classes to get you ready for labor and help you after your baby is here.
Fit for Birth is available to anybody, not just members of the facility. Pregnant women can call to schedule a consult with a specialist or just go to the Woman’s Center for Wellness and ask for help.
At 24 weeks pregnant, Brooke Shoonenberg is taking the Fit for Birth class for the second time.
“Whenever I was doing it the first time, I don’t know if I really understood or appreciated the types of things they were teaching us, but after I had my son, it was great because what I realized is they were teaching me a lot of functional movement,” said Shoonenberg.
“With pregnancy, your bellies are growing, your center of gravity is shifting to where you might be experiencing some lower back pain, chest, or belly pain, said Joanna Kairdolf, Pre/Postnatal Corrective Exercise Specialist. "This is not the time to get a six-pack, when you’re pregnant. It’s time to learn functional movements. Let’s prepare you for being pregnant and let’s prepare you for labor, said Kairdolf.
FIT FOR BIRTH
- Tuesday & Thursday
- 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
FIT AFTER BABY
- Monday at 11:00 a.m.
Kairdolf shared a free Fit for Baby workout with WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group. Join Get Fit Red Stick for more free workouts and tips from fitness experts in the area.
Woman’s Center for Wellness offers more than 100 classes a week for members, as well as access to indoor pools, a track and fitness equipment.
For more information about Woman’s Center for Wellness, call 225-924-8300.
