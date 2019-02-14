WANTED: Man accused of strangling victim to the point of unconsciousness

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is actively searching for a man accused of beating someone and choking them to the point they were unconscious.
Tevin Linson, 27, is described as a black male who is 5′ 9″ tall, weighing about 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Once arrested, Linson will face charges of second degree battery, domestic abuse battery with strangulation, and false imprisonment.
BRPD says in December of 2018, Linson beat the victim while inside a vehicle and forced the victim to stay inside the vehicle against their will. Linson then reportedly strangled the victim to the point of unconsciousness.
Anyone with information on Linson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.