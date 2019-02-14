Volunteer religion teacher accused of indecent behavior with juveniles, sexual battery

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - A Prairieville man, who volunteered as a religion teacher, has been accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Bobby Webre says deputies arrested Jerry Oubre, 52, on Feb. 14 after launching an investigation on Jan. 16.
Officials with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) told deputies they had received information that Oubre had possible sexual contact with a juvenile. Webre says that during the investigation, another juvenile came forward with similar allegations against Oubre.
Oubre was booked into the Ascension Parish jail on two charges of sexual battery and one charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He is currently being held without bond. Webre says that the case remains under investigation and additional charges could be pending against Oubre.
Oubre volunteered as a religion teacher at St. Theresa of Avila Church in Gonzales since 2008.
The church released a statement saying Oubre has been “suspended” from his volunteer position at the church and forbidden to visit the campus of the church parish, which includes St. Theresa and St. John Primary and middle schools.
A church official also provided information on how any victim could report sexual abuse involving clergy or a representative of the church.
See the full statement from the church below:
Mr. Oubre has been arrested on charges of sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Mr. Oubre has been a volunteer teacher in the Parish School of Religion (PSR) at St. Theresa of Avila Church Parish in Gonzales. Mr. Oubre was also a volunteer basketball coach at St. Theresa Middle school in 2008-2009. According to media reports, he also coaches in Ascension Parish.
Mr. Oubre has been suspended from his volunteer position at St. Theresa Church Parish and has been forbidden to visit the campus. He has volunteered at St. Theresa Church since 2008 and has always had an aide who teaches with him present during weekly PSR sessions.
Parents of children who attend St. Theresa Parish School of Religion are being notified of this matter, as are parents of children at St. Theresa and St. John Primary and Middle Schools.
Anyone knowing or suspecting child abuse should report this immediately to law enforcement or to the Department of Children and Family Services at 855-452-5437.
Any allegation of child or vulnerable adult sexual abuse involving clergy or a representative of the church should then be reported to Amy Cordon, the diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator, at 225-242-0250.
Statement provided by the Diocese of Baton Rouge.
