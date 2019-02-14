Valentine’s Day drive-by shooting leaves woman dead in Louisiana

GLYNN, LA (WAFB) - Police say a woman died in a drive-by shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish early Thursday morning.
Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a man at 1:34 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, saying that his girlfriend had been shot.
Police say the shooting happened in the 15000 block of Russell Lane in Glynn, Louisiana.
Sheriff Bud Torres says multiple shots were fired into the home, striking the victim while she was asleep in bed. According to officials, the victim’s fiancee was also in the house at the time.
The victim’s fiancee took her to the hospital, but she died on the way.
Anyone with information relating to this crime is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 225-638-5445.
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is investigating.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.