Troopers arrest a dozen bikers for Mardi Gras “Ride Out,” dozens of warrants issued

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Troopers arrested 12 people and dozens more have warrants out for their arrest after people using dirt bikes, ATVs and motorcycles rode illegally through the streets of New Orleans during “2018 New Orleans Bike Life Mardi Gras Day Ride Out.”
The “Ride Out” last nearly eight hours in various parts of New Orleans on Mardi Gras.
The group organized a complete shutdown of I-10 west over Orleans Ave. and a second complete shutdown over Conti St., troopers said.
The individuals involved rode in different areas of the city, intimidating motorists, recklessly operating their mode of transportation, significantly disrupting traffic flow, and on numerous occasions evaded police, investigators allege.
Some of the individuals are suspected of assaulting police officers while they were making arrests.
Prior to the “Ride Out,” Louisiana State Police Troopers assigned to Troop N had numerous encounters with individuals illegally and recklessly operating dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets in the French Quarter and Central Business District.
Many of the bikes that troopers stopped were previously reported stolen from commercial dealerships in “smash and grab” type burglaries that occurred in several parishes around Louisiana.
Between May – July 2017, Troop N seized four dirt bikes/ATVs that were reported stolen from commercial dealership burglaries in East Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Terrebonne Parishes. Between March and May 2018, six additional burglaries of commercial dealerships occurred; three in Louisiana, one in Mobile, AL, one in Austin, TX and one in Ocean Springs MS.
One of the suspects arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Jerrell Maxon Jr. of New Orleans.
Maxon is suspected of being one of the ring leaders of the group committing the dealership burglaries in Louisiana and Mississippi, police said.
On May 18, 2018, Maxon was arrested. Six other subjects were also arrested on May 18, 2018.
Criminal offenses of the Street Gang indictment include simple burglary, attempted simple burglary, vehicle theft, manufacturing/distribution/transportation/possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances.
During the arrest of the seven suspects, seven search warrants were also executed.
Seven guns were seized, with one identified as being used in a homicide in New Orleans. Also, eight stolen dirt bikes/ATV/motorcycles were seized and various amounts of illegal narcotics.
Throughout the investigation, Troopers and Fusion Center analysts identified nearly 100 “Ride Out” participants from Mardi Gras day 2018. Nearly half of the persons identified are from Louisiana.
Arrest warrants have been issued for 31 persons across 18 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia.
Arrest warrants have been issued for 35 for Louisiana residents, 12 of which are still outstanding. The majority of the criminal charges they face include felony Aggravated Obstruction of Highway of Commerce, Reckless Operation, Simple Obstruction of a Highway, and various other criminal charges.
On Thursday, Troopers arrested 15 suspects that participated in the 2018 “Ride Out.” One of the warrants issued was for an individual that was killed in a motorcycle crash in Troop A in January 2019, before he could be arrested.
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges and warrants are forthcoming.
If you know of anyone planning a “Ride Out” or you witness this reckless behavior, we encourage you to call 911 or *LSP (*577) and report it to law enforcement.
