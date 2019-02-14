Troopers arrest a dozen bikers for Mardi Gras “Ride Out,” dozens of warrants issued

View this post on Instagram

Episode 1 will be on YouTube tomorrow!! It's was unusually HOT this Mardi Gras, hear and see what went down!! We know how they paint us in the media but I'm tryna show em the real 💯😈 #neworleansbikelife #mardigrasrideout2018 #mardigrasrideout #mardigras #fattuesday #bikesupgunsdown #goldenboyshots #bikesbringbonds #nationwidebikelife #bikelife #neworleans #atlbikelife #phillybikelife #miamibikelife #detroitbikelife #houstonbikelife