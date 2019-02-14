Sunseri leads LSU past Oklahoma State, 3-1

CLEARWATER, FL (WAFB) - The No. 7 LSU Softball Tigers rallied to beat No. 17 Oklahoma State, 3-1, in the opener of the inaugural St. Pete-Clearwater Elite Invitational early Thursday.
Shelbi Sunseri broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth with her fifth home run of the season in just seven games. The 2-run shot was the game winner and Sunseri also pitched out of a sixth inning jam in relief to earn a save.
LSU outhit the Cowgirls 11-4 and freshman starter Shelby Wickersham picked up her second victory with a 3-hitter over five innings, allowing her first run of the season. Wickersham didn’t allow her first hit of the season until the third inning of today’s game, when Samantha Show produced an RBI single for a 1-0 OSU lead.
LSU tied it 1-1 in the fifth when Amanda Doyle doubled and pinch-runner Akiya Thymes beat the throw to the plate on an Amanda Sanchez RBI single. Sunseri followed in the same frame with her game-winning homer, scoring Sanchez.
The Tigers are now 7-0 on the season.
LSU plays again Friday at 11:30 a.m. CST against No. 22 Oregon.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.