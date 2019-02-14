2 Springfield men arrested for alleged burglary of GameStop in Walker

WALKER, LA (WAFB) - Two men from Springfield are behind bars after reportedly robbing the GameStop adjacent to the Walmart in Walker.
“Wednesday afternoon, following some excellent police work, our detectives arrested two men from the Springfield area in connection with the GameStop burglary,” Chief Addison reported. “Along with the arrest, we were able to recover the stolen merchandise, as well as collect valuable information that may assist other law enforcement agencies in resolving some outstanding burglaries. I am very pleased that we were able to clear the burglary so quickly, put the responsible parties in jail, and recover the stolen merchandise. I also want to thank the Springfield Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation and assistance.”
The incident happened Sunday, Feb. 10 early in the morning, says Captain John Sharp with the Walker Police Department.
“Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, two men disrupted electricity to the GameStop, then broke out the glass entry door to the business,” said Sharp. “After entering the business, the men broke open a glass display case containing expensive video game consoles, removed the contents of the case, and then left the scene.”
Detectives were able to view surveillance footage from a nearby business. The day after the burglary, detectives were contacted by the owner of a business in Springfield.
“The business owner told our detectives that the same two suspects appeared on security video of the Springfield business taken during an attempt by the suspects to break-in to that business,” Sharp said. “The Springfield business owner also told our detectives that an anonymous tip concerning the identity of one of the suspects had been received. Detectives contacted the tipster and obtained the possible names of the two men shown in the photograph.”
Detectives were able to track down the two suspects after finding one of the stolen game consoles at a resale store in Denham Springs and two others in Hammond.
The two suspects reportedly confessed to the crime, as well as the attempted break-in at the Springfield business. The stolen consoles were reportedly founds at the suspects’ home on Blood River Road.
William Fowler, 20, and Matthew Laplatney, 21, were arrested and charged with simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, and theft. Bond was set at $25,500. Officials say additional charges are possible.
