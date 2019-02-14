2 Springfield men arrested for alleged burglary of GameStop in Walker

“Wednesday afternoon, following some excellent police work, our detectives arrested two men from the Springfield area in connection with the GameStop burglary,” Chief Addison reported. “Along with the arrest, we were able to recover the stolen merchandise, as well as collect valuable information that may assist other law enforcement agencies in resolving some outstanding burglaries. I am very pleased that we were able to clear the burglary so quickly, put the responsible parties in jail, and recover the stolen merchandise. I also want to thank the Springfield Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation and assistance.”