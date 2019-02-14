William Barr sworn in for 2nd stint as US attorney general

Trump has directed some of his strongest vitriol at department officials who were part of the decisions to start investigating his campaign's Russia ties in 2016 and to clear Democrat Hillary Clinton in an unrelated email probe that same year. Trump has repeatedly suggested that the agents and officials, many of whom have since left, were conspiring against him. In an interview aired Thursday, fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CBS' "60 Minutes" that Justice Department officials discussed bringing the Cabinet together to consider using the Constitution's 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office after Comey's firing.