Saints potential free agent targets: Tyrann Mathieu

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mention the name Tyrann Mathieu around Louisiana and it instantly brings back memories.
At LSU, Mathieu was magnificent but immature. He was Heisman finalist as a sophomore but was also dismissed from the team for multiple off-the field violations, which is why he slipped to the third round of the 2013 draft.
That seems like ages ago.
As a pro, Mathieu has been nothing but professional. He spent five seasons in Arizona before signing with the Texans in 2018. In Houston, he finished with 89 tackles and two interceptions. His durability was a concern early in his career, but Mathieu played in all 16 games in each of the last two seasons.
The Saints could use another safety and could also value Mathieu’s versatility to play safety and nickel.
There could be an issue about returning to his hometown, a place he no doubt became legendary but also got into trouble. But for what he’s shown as a pro, and where he’s at in his career, Mathieu could be worth it.
