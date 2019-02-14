REPORT: West Feliciana, La. Tech DE Jaylon Ferguson disinvited from NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAFB) - Jaylon Ferguson of West Feliciana High, who became the NCAA all-time sack leader as a defensive end with Louisiana Tech, has been disinvited from the NFL Combine, according to reports.
CBS Sports reported the NFL stated Ferguson’s invitation to the combine has been rescinded after a background check showed he had once been convicted of simple battery. The report added the conviction was the result of a fight at a McDonald’s in Ruston during his freshman year in college.
Ferguson recorded 45 sacks during four years with the Bulldogs, breaking Terrell Suggs’ record of 44.
According to the report, Ferguson remains eligible for the NFL draft. It is held from February 26 through March 4 in Indianapolis, IN.
