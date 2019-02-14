Report: How online romance could lead to prison time

(WAFB) - You’ve just swiped right on the man or woman of your dreams, and things are off to an incredible start. There’s only one catch - they need money, for some reason.
Thousands of people in 2018 fell victim to romance scams that began as a seemingly budding new relationship, and ended in drained bank accounts, potentially criminal charges, fines, and even jail time.
Around Valentine’s Day especially, dating sites and apps where singles can look to the internet for a love connection experience a surge of activity. The Better Business Bureau says these sites are rife with fraudsters looking to use affection to manipulate people out of their money. An in-depth investigative study found that online romance scams often escalate as scammers turn their victims into unwitting accomplices to fraud, also known as “money mules.”
Romance scammers typically contact their victims through dating sites, apps, or social media, often using fake profiles and even stolen credit card information. Using these false identities, scammers may spend months grooming their victims, building what the victim believes to be a loving relationship, before asking for money to handle an emergency or travel expenses.
The financial damage inflicted by these scams, which is often accompanied by far greater emotional harm, is often just the tip of the iceberg. According to a new BBB report, 20 to 30 percent of romance scam victims were used as “money mules” in 2018 alone, with these victims numbering in the thousands.
Money mules are people who serve as intermediaries, or middle men, for criminals and criminal organisations. Whether or not they are aware of it, they transport fraudulently gained money to fraudsters. The use of intermediaries makes it difficult to figure out the identity of the fraudster.
Money mules, just like fraudsters, are guilty of illegally transporting fraudulently gained money and can be prosecuted for this. In most cases, however, the BBB says there is no desire to take criminal action against unwitting participants who had no financial gain and who stop transferring money for crooks as soon as they realize the role they have been playing.
What to do if you believe you’re the victim of a romance scam:
- Complain to bbb.org
- Report the fraud to bbb.org/scamtracker
- Report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or call 877-FTC-Help
- Report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center , or IC3
- Report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre . Toll free from the US at 1-888-495-8501.
- Report it to the Senate Aging Committee Fraud Hotline at 1-855-303-9470 or through itswebsite .
- Victims who have sent money through Western Union should complain directly to them at 1-800-448-1492.
- Victims who have sent money through MoneyGram should notify them directly at 1-800-926-9400.
BBB estimates there may be a million romance fraud victims in the U.S. alone. Losses reported in the U.S. and Canada over three years totaled nearly $1 billion. In 2018, romance fraud was named one of BBB’s 10 riskiest frauds.
One expert reports that at any given time, there may be more than 25,000 scammers online with victims.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.