Officials identify pregnant woman killed in Valentine’s Day drive-by shooting

GLYNN, LA (WAFB) - Gunshots found their way into a small neighborhood in Glynn early Thursday morning. It left people shaken up and law enforcement searching for the person responsible.
“This part of the area is so quiet,” said Nora Porche. “It was odd.”
Life on Russell Lane moves slowly. That’s the sort of lifestyle homeowners are used to, and quite frankly, don’t mind.
“In each one of the houses, I knew all the people,” Porche add. “You used to see children running and just having a good ole time.”
But around 1:30 Thursday morning, the pace of the neighborhood picked up.
“Today, it’s shoot and run,” Porche said. “I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. I said, ‘What could that be?’”
Police say, Aerial Edwards, 25, a pregnant woman, died in a drive-by shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish early Thursday morning.
Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a man at 1:34 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, saying that his girlfriend had been shot.
Police say the shooting happened in the 15000 block of Russell Lane in Glynn, Louisiana.
Sheriff Bud Torres says multiple shots were fired into the home, striking Edwards while she was asleep in bed. According to officials, the victim’s boyfriend was also in the house at the time.
Edward’s boyfriend took her to the hospital, but she died on the way, according to Sheriff Torres.
Investigators are still piecing together what led up to this drive-by shooting.
“A lot of times, these shootings are not random,” the sheriff said. “A lot of times, it’s people that have involvement with each other or some interaction with each other.”
One neighbor says everything happened so fast, she didn't realize what was going on.
“It’s quiet,” Porche said. “If the lights didn’t continue flashing, I wouldn’t have opened that door because I figured some kid shooting a gun, shooting a deer.”
People in the area say the young couple had only been living in the neighborhood for about four months. For now, people on the rural street can only hope crime doesn’t continue to find its back way to their easy going neighborhood.
“We don’t have a whole lot of activity out here, but unfortunately when we do, it’s something of this nature,” the sheriff said.
“I’m scared, I’m actually scared,” Porche said. “It bothers me. I told my neighbors, I said, ‘Shirley, they’re on our front porch.' I said, ‘What is going on?’”
Anyone with information relating to this crime is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 225-638-5445.
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is investigating.
