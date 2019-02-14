MISSING: Baker man with mental health issues last seen Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a man who’s been missing since Sunday, Feb. 10.
Baker Police say Tyrone Campbell, 43, was last seen at Ragusa’s Meat Market, located at 5240 Groom Road, at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10.
Campbell is described as 5-foot-6 and 165 pounds. He was last seen waraing a black and white checkered shirt and black pants.
Police also advise that Campbell suffers from multiple mental health issues, including memory loss.
Campbell does not have a vehicle and usually walks to and from his destinations.
If you have seen Campbell or if they have any information in reference to Campbell, please contact Detectives at Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.
