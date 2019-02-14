MISSING: Baker man with mental health issues last seen Sunday

By Mykal Vincent | February 14, 2019 at 11:02 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 7:43 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a man who’s been missing since Sunday, Feb. 10.

Baker Police say Tyrone Campbell, 43, was last seen at Ragusa’s Meat Market, located at 5240 Groom Road, at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10.

Campbell is described as 5-foot-6 and 165 pounds. He was last seen waraing a black and white checkered shirt and black pants.

Police also advise that Campbell suffers from multiple mental health issues, including memory loss.

Campbell does not have a vehicle and usually walks to and from his destinations.

Tyrone Campbell, 43 (Source: Baker Police Dept.)
If you have seen Campbell or if they have any information in reference to Campbell, please contact Detectives at Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.

