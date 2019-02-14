Man found not guilty after being accused of fatal stabbing as a teen in 2015

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - A 20-year-old has been found not guilty in a fatal stabbing he was accused of as a teenager back in 2015.
On Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, a jury found Jacob Westbrook not guilty in the stabbing death of Todd “TJ” Toups Jr., 18, of Gonzales.
The initial incident happened back in October of 2015.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Toups was killed Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. Sheriff Jeff Wiley described the deadly stabbing as “bizarre and damn horrible.” Toups was a high school senior.
According to Sheriff Wiley, Toups showed up at Cobb's Trailer Park on Roddy Road in Gonzales to check on a 14-year-old female friend he had promised to drive to the St. Amant High homecoming dance. He was going to meet his date at the dance. According to APSO, he was approached by the girl's stepsister, who had threatened to stab him earlier in the week.
While he was there picking up the girl, Sheriff Wiley said three witnesses watched as Westbrook, the stepsister’s boyfriend, grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and stabbed Toups to death.
Toups was stabbed in the rib cage. He was able to make it outside before he collapsed, according to the sheriff.
Back in 2015, a judge ruled that Westbrook would be tried as an adult.
