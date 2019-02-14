Man arrested after double shooting in Clinton resulting in one death

CLINTON, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - FEB. 13
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a suspect in connection with a double shooting in Clinton that left one person dead.
Markell Woods, 22, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 13 around 5 p.m. near Elton, Louisiana. He was taken into custody without incident. He faces charges of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder. Woods will be booked in Allen Parish as a fugitive and transported back to East Feliciana Parish in the near future.
ORIGINAL
Deputies with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for the man they say is responsible for a double shooting in Clinton that left one person dead.
Markell Woods, 22, is currently wanted.
One person was killed in the shooting and a second person was injured.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting Sunday, Feb. 10 on Roosevelt Street in Clinton just before 8:30 p.m.
Deputies say Mitchell Matthews, 33, of Clinton was killed in the shooting. The second victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on Woods’ whereabouts should call 225-683-5459.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.