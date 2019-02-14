Knock Knock Children’s Museum holding sensory sensitive event, Play 4 All

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting a special sensory sensitive event for kids with various learning disabilities.
Play 4 All is a monthly program designed for kids with sensory processing difference, disabilities, and various developmental delays. The event features lighter crowds, trained staff, a reduction of light and sound, and designated quiet rooms.
February’s event includes free entry for the first 50 kids and a special Sensory Friendly Concert by Michael Foster.
The event will be held Friday, Feb. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.
