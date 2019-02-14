Greenwell Springs library closes temporarily

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library is closing temporarily for repairs.
Crews will be working to repair the branch’s mechanical systems, HVAC, and skylight.
The closure is expected to last about two weeks.
During this time, the Bookmobile will be on site to assist with basic services including Library card sign up, book checkout and return, reservation pickup and more.
Here's the Bookmobile schedule:
- 3-7 p.m. Monday – Thursday
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday
- 2-6 p.m. Sunday
For more information about this temporary closure, call (225) 231-3750.
