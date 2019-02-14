Dates set for 2019 SEC Football Media Days

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Photo by: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | February 14, 2019 at 3:31 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 4:36 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The 2019 Southeastern Conference Football Media Days are scheduled for July 15-18 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel, the league announced Thursday.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will take the podium on the first day of the event.

The Tigers finished last year with a 10-3 overall record and 5-3 in conference play.

LSU rebounded from a controversial loss to Texas A&M in the season finale to beat Central Florida in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl, 40-32.

The 2019 seasoner opener is set for Saturday, Aug. 31, against Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium.

2019 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 15:

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

Missouri – Barry Odom

TUESDAY, July 16

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Ole Miss – Matt Luke

Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

WEDNESDAY, July 17

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Chad Morris

Miss. State – Joe Moorhead

South Carolina – Will Muschamp

THURSDAY, July 18

Auburn – Gus Malzahn

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

The SEC Network and ESPN will once again be on site to bring the four-day event to a national audience.

