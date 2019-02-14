Dates set for 2019 SEC Football Media Days

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The 2019 Southeastern Conference Football Media Days are scheduled for July 15-18 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel, the league announced Thursday.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will take the podium on the first day of the event.
The Tigers finished last year with a 10-3 overall record and 5-3 in conference play.
LSU rebounded from a controversial loss to Texas A&M in the season finale to beat Central Florida in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl, 40-32.
The 2019 seasoner opener is set for Saturday, Aug. 31, against Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium.
2019 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 15:
Florida – Dan Mullen
LSU – Ed Orgeron
Missouri – Barry Odom
TUESDAY, July 16
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Ole Miss – Matt Luke
Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
WEDNESDAY, July 17
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Chad Morris
Miss. State – Joe Moorhead
South Carolina – Will Muschamp
THURSDAY, July 18
Auburn – Gus Malzahn
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Vanderbilt – Derek Mason
The SEC Network and ESPN will once again be on site to bring the four-day event to a national audience.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.