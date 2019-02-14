College athlete with Down syndrome wows pro golfers

(CBS) - PGA stars Gary Woodland and Matt Kuchar provided a special day for a Special Olympic athlete, Amy Bockersette, a golfer with Down syndrome. Amy stepped up to the tee in the practice round and hit her shot for this month’s Waste Management Phoenix Open. The shot plopped in the sand but that didn’t stop Amy.
“There was a moment when Gary Woodland offered to take the ball out of the sand trap. She would have nothing of it,” said her father, Joe Bockerstette.
Amy had an eight-foot-putt for par, and made it. The crowd applauded Amy in a moment she has dreamed of for a long time. The video of the shot has been viewed over 18 million times.
Golf is Amy’s passion, and she is the first athlete with Down syndrome to earn a full athletic scholarship. She is a member of the Paradise Valley Community College golf team.
“People with Down syndrome have value and they bring joy,” said Jenny Bockerstette, Amy’s mother. “The response that we’ve gotten from parents of people with disabilities has been very touching because I feel like we’re doing this for them, too.”
Amy is not only a star on the green but also on the piano, and the dance floor as well.
