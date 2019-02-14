BRFD’s Station #12 reopens following renovations

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department has reopened their newly remodeled station in downtown Baton Rouge just reopened.
BRFD’s Station #12 is on Government Street right across from the McDonald’s. It has been closed for more than a year while crews worked to update the location, which was originally built in 1975.
During renovations, firefighters worked out of nearby stations so emergency services wouldn’t be interrupted. The station officially reopened Thursday, Feb. 14.
