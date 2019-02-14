Braised Pork Shanks with White Beans and Winter Vegetables

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 3 hours
Yields: 6 servings
Comment: Pork shanks are great for braising. They can be found in the meat department of most stores year round. Serve with a side of pasta or with braised root vegetables as in this flavorful recipe.
Ingredients:
6 (1–1½ inch) pork shanks
¾ cup presoaked white beans
½ cup diced sweet potatoes
½ cup sliced carrots
1 cup diced turnips
1 cup flour
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
½ cup bacon fat
2 cups diced onions
1 cup diced celery
1 cup diced green bell peppers
½ cup diced red bell peppers
½ cup diced yellow bell peppers
12 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
1 (10-ounce) can RO*TEL®
1 quart beef stock
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Using kitchen twine, tie each shank to the bone.
In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic. Place shanks in seasoned flour mixture, turning to coat and shaking off all excess flour.
In a large Dutch oven, heat bacon fat over medium-high heat. Brown shanks well on all sides long and slow, taking care not to burn the bacon fat. Remove and set aside.
In the same pot, sauté onions, celery, bell peppers, and sliced garlic 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add RO*TEL® then simmer an additional 3–5 minutes. Add beef stock and bring to a rolling boil. Add beans.
Reduce to simmer and return shanks to pot. Bring back to a simmer and cover. Place in oven and cook 1 hour.
Remove pot from oven and add remaining vegetables. Cover and return to oven 1 additional hour or until shanks are tender and vegetables are cooked thoroughly.
