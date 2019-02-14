Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney will headline 2019 Bayou Country Superfest

The 2019 festival will be the 10th anniversary of Bayou Country Superfest. The Memorial Day festival spent the last two years at the Superdome in New Orleans because of construction at Tiger Stadium, but city and state officials lured the festival back this year with the help of an incentive package worth about $1 million. They’re hoping to keep people in town on a holiday weekend when many people typically leave. That of course all depends on the lineup.