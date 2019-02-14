Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney will headline 2019 Bayou Country Superfest

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Bayou Country Superfest returns to Tiger Stadium this year, and usually brings with it big bucks for Baton Rouge, putting money in people’s pockets, but after not doing so well in New Orleans in 2018, there are rumors of a huge name that might be a part of this show to bring it back to glory.
Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Florida Georgia Line will headline the festival, which is scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 21. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 15. You can visit Ticketmaster for more.
The 2019 festival will be the 10th anniversary of Bayou Country Superfest. The Memorial Day festival spent the last two years at the Superdome in New Orleans because of construction at Tiger Stadium, but city and state officials lured the festival back this year with the help of an incentive package worth about $1 million. They’re hoping to keep people in town on a holiday weekend when many people typically leave. That of course all depends on the lineup.
The elephant in the stadium, so to speak, is the man who loves to call Baton Rouge. Garth Brooks is on a stadium tour this year with a show in Pittsburgh the weekend before Memorial Day, but it’s unclear at this time if he’ll be featured in the Bayou Country Superfest lineup.
