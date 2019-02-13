WANTED: Armed robbery suspect related to 2 incidents

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials are seeking the public’s help locating an armed robber suspect.
Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for Javier Brown, 17, in connection with two armed robberies.
Brown is described as approximately 6-foot-2 and 158 pounds.
Anyone with information concerning this person is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.
