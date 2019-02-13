Southern track and field heads to SWAC Championships

Junior Artis McCoy is eighth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6:86 and plains to make it on the podium at the conference championships. McCoy ran a personal best time of 22:45 in the 200-meter dash earlier this year at the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational and ran s personal best time of 49:38 in the 400-meter dash at the Samford Open. McCoy will be competing in the 200 and 400-meter dash at the SWAC indoor championships.