Southern track and field heads to SWAC Championships

Information provided by Southern Sports Information
BATON ROUGE, LA - The Southern University Track and Field program heads to Birmingham to compete in the 2019 Southwestern Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham Cross Plex on February 14-15.
“It’s all about positioning and we’re just trying to get ourselves in a position on day one in order to be prepared for the finals so we can go out there and do our best,” said head coach Teremine White.
On the women's side, senior Faith Estelle will compete in her final indoor championship. Estelle enters Thursday championship with the No. 1 throw in the conference this season with a throw of 16.96 meters (55' 7.75").
Senior Terralicia Mercadel is first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55:81. Mercadel took first at the 2018 SWAC indoor championships and she has won two meets this season in the 400-meter dash. Mercadel looks to defend her first place title this upcoming week at the SWAC Indoor Championship. She also looks to beat her time from last year of 55:77.
Senior Danae Colston is fifth on the SWAC performance list in the 3000 meters with a time of 11:33:09 and fifth in the 5000 meters with a time of 20:27:07. Colston has constantly finished in the top 10 throughout the indoor season. Colston is vying to record her first colliagte title in either event.
Junior Nia Williams has taken first in the 60-meter hurdles twice this season and enters the SWAC championships first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8:80. Williams looks to claim the first gold medal of her collegiate career and looks to gain a new personal best time.
Sophomore Raelynn Price recorded a personal best time of 2:17:73 at the LSU Bayou Bengal that put her in fourth place on the SWAC performance list. Price took third at the 2018 SWAC indoor champions with a time of 2:19:30.
The women's 4x400 meter relay team looks to finish first this upcoming week but currently sit in second going into the championships with a time of 3:50:56. The Jaguars best time trails Alabama State, who holds the first place spot going into conference championships.
On the men's side, Senior Isaac Brown personal best for the season in the 800 meters is 1:58:65. Brown vying to finish his last indoor season with a win.
Junior Jeremy Bass goes into the conference championships second in the shot put with a throw of 14.86 meters ( 48'9"). Also, second in the weight throw with a throw of 16:37 meters (53' 8.5").
Junior Artis McCoy is eighth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6:86 and plains to make it on the podium at the conference championships. McCoy ran a personal best time of 22:45 in the 200-meter dash earlier this year at the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational and ran s personal best time of 49:38 in the 400-meter dash at the Samford Open. McCoy will be competing in the 200 and 400-meter dash at the SWAC indoor championships.
Junior Keshaun Javios ranks sixth in the 5000 meters with a time of 16:56:20. The 5000 meters will not be his only opportunity to make it on the podium. Javios will also be competing in the mile run and holds the tenth spot going into conference with a time of 4:36:53.
Freshman Terrell Chevalier will compete in the 60-meter hurdles at the conference championships. Chevalier is 10th in the 60-meter hurdles and is looking to improve his position and possibly make his way onto the podium.