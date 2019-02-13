Slidell police officer walks child to school in rain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A picture speaks a thousand words, but a photo of a Slidell police officer walking a child in the rain to school can be summed up in just one: precious.
The photo was shared on the Slidell Police Department’s Facebook page Wednesday.
Heavy rains brought downpours across the area.
When Slidell Police Officer Will Miller saw a young boy walking to school in the rain, he extended his umbrella and walked the boy to class.
The photo has been liked over 2,000 times on Facebook.
