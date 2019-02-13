Slidell police officer walks child to school in rain

Slidell police officer walks child to school in rain
The photo has been liked on Facebook over 2,000 times.
By Erin Lowrey | February 13, 2019 at 10:29 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 12:18 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A picture speaks a thousand words, but a photo of a Slidell police officer walking a child in the rain to school can be summed up in just one: precious.

The photo was shared on the Slidell Police Department’s Facebook page Wednesday.

Heavy rains brought downpours across the area.

When Slidell Police Officer Will Miller saw a young boy walking to school in the rain, he extended his umbrella and walked the boy to class.

The photo has been liked over 2,000 times on Facebook.

Someone captured Slidell Police Officer Will Miller helping a young boy stay dry while he walked to class this morning. We thought we would share it since it was such a great photo!

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.